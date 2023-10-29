Late Matthew Perry’s final Instagram Post Was of Him in Hot Tub

Just days before Matthew Perry's tragic passing, he shared an eerie photo of him seemingly at the place where he was later found.

On Monday (Oct. 23), the former Friends star shared a photo of him in a hot tub, seemingly at his Los Angeles home with the cityscape in the background.

"Oh, so warm water swirling around makes you feel good? I'm Mattman," he captioned the snapshot of him in the purple hue of the lights while wearing a pair of headphones.

Perry had used the term "Mattman in past weeks when he posted on social media, referencing Batman. One day prior to his final Instagram photo he shared a video of the moon outside, "Do you understand what I'm trying to tell you? - I'm Mattman."

Perry died on Saturday (Oct. 28) at the age of 54. He was discovered by his assistant, who was out for two hours running an errand while he went into his hot tub. The Los Angeles Times reported that authorities arrived at his home a little after 4 PM after his assistant called 9-1-1. Sources told the outlet that there was no sign of foul play and no official cause of death given. The Los Angeles Police Department’s robbery and homicide division will be investigating his death.

The Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Brian Humphrey revealed to NBC News that first responders were dispatched to Perry's home for a "water emergency." Humphrey confirmed that nobody was taken to the hospital from that call. Later reports suggested that his death was an accidental drowning.