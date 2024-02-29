Really Weird Facts About Leap Years

Welcome to Leap Day!

First of all, why? Well it is all about the sun and the Earth's rotation: It takes 365 days, 5 hours, 48 minutes and change for Earth to fully go around the sun, which would lead to a problem after awhile.

With leap year every 4 years, the calendar stays on target. If you do the math, it would only take 100 years for the calendar to be off by 24 days.

Leap Year was originally introduced by Julius Caesar in 46 B.C., but the version we know and deal with today was not locked into place until Pope Gregory XIII decreed it so in 1582.

If you are a female and wish that your boyfriend would pull the trigger and pop the question, Leap Year Day may be your ticket. According to Irish legend, St. Bridget brokered a deal with St. Patrick that February 29 will be the one day in which women can propose to men that have waited too long.

If that flip-flop wasn't enough pressure on men, in some European countries, a "no" answer on these proposals could result in penalties such as a dozen pair of gloves in Denmark, or fabric for a skirt in Finland.

What about the little ones who are born on a leap year? Well "leaplings" are a small group, as your chances of being born on Feb. 29 are roughly 1 in 1,460. Motivational speaker Tony Robbins and R&B singer Ja Rule are two of the more well known leaplings.

Lastly if you are feeling the Leap Year and want to party, Anthony, Texas and Anthony, New Mexico consider themselves the Leap Year capitals of the world.