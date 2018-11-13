Miley Cyrus’ Fiancé Liam Hemsworth Reveals Heartbreaking Photo of Burned Down Home

Actor Liam Hemsworth just posted a haunting photo on Instagram of what's left of his home with fiancee Miley Cyrus.

The couple's home in Malibu was torched after the devastating California wildfires ripped through Ventura County and parts of Los Angeles County last week. Despite the tragic circumstances, the actor's caption on the post is hopeful and grateful.

"It’s been a heartbreaking few days. This is what’s left of my house. Love. Many people in Malibu and surrounding areas in California have lost their homes also and my heart goes out to everyone who was affected by these fires," the actor writes.

"I spent the day in Malibu yesterday and it was amazing to see the community pulling together to help each other out in any way they can. Malibu is a strong community and this event is only going to make it stronger. Thankful for the all the great local guys that helped keep smaller fires out around my property. I love u guys. I love you Malibu. Thank you to all the hero firefighters around California. It’s going to be a journey to rebuild. Stay strong all."

Hemsworth ends the post by directing people who want to help to The Malibu Foundation and Miley's Happy Hippie Foundation.

Yesterday, Cyrus tweeted about the couple's Malibu beach house being destroyed in the fires. "Completely devastated by the fires affecting my community," the pop star writes. "My animals and love of my life made it out safely & that's all that matters right now. My house no longer stands but the memories shared with family & friends stand strong."