Lili Reinhart is not here for the rumors surrounding her and Cole Sprouse's relationship—namely, unrelenting claims that the two called called it quits.

In a since-deleted tweet the Riverdale star posted earlier this week, Reinhart slammed Twitter trolls for spreading rumors that she and Sprouse broke up, or that Sprouse cheated on her with model Kaia Gerber.

"Twitter is actually the most toxic form of social media. People are a--holes for the sake of being a--holes. Do you not understand karma? It’s fine if you don’t, you’ll understand when it bites your miserable a--," Reinhart vented on Twitter, per Glamour UK.

The actress reportedly continued venting in an Instagram Story, writing, "Dear everyone on social media ... Don’t put down people for the sake of putting them down. Don’t be a f---iing asshole. The world doesn’t need anymore of that sh--."

Earlier this week, Sprouse went off on social media users who engaged in vile behaviors towards him online, including sending him death threats and leaking his address in response to speculation that he is currently dating Gerber.

"I tolerate a lot of rumors and slander from people online claiming to be my fans. Fans who feel entitled to my privacy precisely because I never indulge them. But attacking my friends, [making] baseless accusations, leaking my address, and sending death threats are all qualities of insanity and fanaticism. Choose humanity, stop being [a clown]," he wrote in an Instagram Story.

Sprouse and Reinhart are currently quarantining separately but are still very much together, a source claims to E! News.

The two Riverdale co-stars, who play Betty Cooper and Jughead Jones on the hit CW teen series, have been dating since 2017. They officially went public with their relationship when they attended the Met Gala together in May 2018.