Cole Sprouse Slams Fans Who Leaked His Address, Sent Death Threats

Cole Sprouse called out fans for leaking his address and sending him death threats.

The Riverdale star posted a series of messages on his Instagram Story early Monday morning (April 20) to address speculation about his personal life amid his alleged relationship with Kaia Geber.

"I tolerate a lot of rumors and slander from people online claiming to be my fans. Fans who feel entitled to my privacy precisely because I never indulge them,” he wrote. "But attacking my friends, baseless accusations, leaking my address, and sending death threats are all qualities of insanity and fanaticism. Choose humanity, stop being [clown emoji]."

Though he didn't specifically mention the 18-year-old model, Sprouse's statement follows rumors claiming he cheated on girlfriend and co-star Lili Reinhart. (The pair also dealt with breakup rumors last year.)

"When I first stepped into a public relationship this was one of the foreseeable consequences," he continued. "And while I truly never intended to indulge any part of my private life to the ravenous horde, it's clear my restraint in updating them has allowed them to push their own agenda onto my habits and lifestyle."

In true Cole Sprouse fashion, he concluded his message by with a joke. "So in conclusion — please eat my delectable plump a--," he added. "(Making me post a goddamn white font insta story like a divorced mother of three)."

You can read Sprouse's full Instagram Story, below: