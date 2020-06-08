Cole Sprouse and Kaia Gerber Reunite at Black Lives Matter Protest Amid Dating Rumors

Cole Sprouse and Kaia Kerber were spotted marching during a Black Lives Matter protest in Los Angeles.

The Riverdale star and supermodel, who sparked dating rumors earlier this year, reunited on Sunday (June 7) to join thousands of others rallying against racial inequality and police brutality following George Floyd's death on May 25.

According to photos published by Just Jared, the two were joined by other famous friends including Sprouse's Riverdale co-star Madelaine Petsch and actresses Eiza González and Margaret Qualley as they protested for Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Back in April, fans began speculating that Sprouse and Gerber were Hollywood's newest couple even though the actor was still in a relationship with Lili Reinhart. (The couple has since reportedly split after three years together.)

At the time, Sprouse took to Instagram to shut down the cheating rumors.

"I tolerate a lot of rumors and slander from people online claiming to be my fans," he wrote. "Fans who feel entitled to my privacy precisely because I never indulge them. But attacking my friends, baseless accusations, leaking my address and sending death threats are all qualities of insanity and fanaticism. Choose humanity. Stop being [clowns]."

Sprouse and Gerber's reunion also comes less than one week after the Disney Channel alum revealed he was arrested while peacefully protesting in Santa Monica. However, clearly that did not stop him from making his way back to the streets to demand justice.