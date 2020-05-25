Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart have reportedly broken up after three years of dating.

Page Six reports the couple, who met and fell in love on the set of Riverdale in 2017, have ended their relationship. Sources claim they went their separate ways right before the global COVID-19 pandemic began.

"Cole and Lili split before the pandemic hit, and have been quarantining separately. They remain good friends," the insider explained.

The outlet also notes the breakup confirmation comes after Sprouse and Reinhart's Riverdale co-star Skeet Ulrich hinted the actors called it quits during a recent Instagram Live with girlfriend Megan Blake Irwin.

Someone asked him, “Do you think that Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart are a cute couple?” and he replied, "I think they were a very cute couple."

"They were a very cute couple," Irwin added, emphasizing the word "were."

As of right now, neither Sprouse nor Reinhart have commented on their relationship status. However, this isn't the first time they've dealt with breakup rumors.

In April, Sprouse addressed speculation that he cheated on Reinhart with model Kaia Gerber, revealing he received death threats.

"When I first stepped into a public relationship this was one of the foreseeable consequences," he wrote. "And while I truly never intended to indulge any part of my private life to the ravenous horde, it’s clear my restraint in updating them has allowed them to push their own agenda onto my habits and lifestyle."

Reinhart also seemingly responded to rumors, tweeting then deleting the message, "Twitter is actually the most toxic form of social media. People are a--holes for the sake of being a--holes. Do you not understand karma? It’s fine if you don’t, you’ll understand when it bites your miserable a--."