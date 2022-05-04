Lili Reinhart Slams ‘Stupid, Harmful’ Kim Kardashian for Revealing 16 Pound Met Gala Weight Loss

Lili Reinhart is calling out Kim Kardashian for her potentially harmful and unhealthy 16-pound weight loss to fit into her dress for the Met Gala.

On Monday (May 2), the reality star hit the 2022 Met Gala red carpet where she wore the famous "naked" dress that Marilyn Monroe wore to sing "Happy Birthday" to former President John F. Kennedy back in 1962, her last major public appearance.

Kardashian crash dieted over the span of three weeks and lost 16 pounds for the gown, since it couldn't be altered with its historic significance.

The Riverdale actress shared a series of Instagram Stories bashing anyone who diets to fit into a dress. Although she did not name the SKIMS founder by name, Reinhart clearly referenced her as she mentioned direct quotes from Kardashian.

"To walk on a red carpet and do an interview where you say how starving you are... because you haven't eaten carbs in the last month... all to fit in a f-----g dress?" Reinhart wrote. "So wrong. So f----d on 100s of levels."

She continued, "To openly admit to starving yourself for the sake of the Met Gala. When you know very well that millions of young men and women are looking up to you and listening to your every word. The ignorance is other-worldly disgusting."

Reinhart also begged fans to stop supporting "stupid, harmful" stars whose "entire image revolves around their bodies." She concluded, "I am not generally an angry person but I swear to god, the toxicity of this industry sometimes really gets to me."

On Wednesday (May 4), Reinhart clarified in a tweet that she did not post about this to get attention.

"I speak up because I don’t see enough people with large platforms calling out toxic behavior in our industry," the Hustlers actress explained. "Some people will never understand where I’m coming from and that’s okay."

Kardashian made the bombshell weight loss claim during a red carpet interview at the Met Gala, where she explained that she adhered to a strict diet.

Vogue reported that Kardashian tried on a replica of the Bob Mackie dress, which is owned by the Ripley's Believe It Or Not Museum in Orlando, just before the event. Things took a turn when the actual dress worn by the Hollywood starlet arrived at Kardashian's Los Angeles home.

"The dress was transported by guards and I had to wear gloves to try it on," Kardashian explained. "I always thought she was extremely curvy. I imagined I might be smaller in some places where she was bigger and bigger in places where she was smaller. So when it didn't fit me I wanted to cry because it can't be altered at all."

She continued, "It was like a role, I was determined to fit it."

In order to fit in the dress in time for the event, she cut out sugar and carbs from her diet. She also ran on the treadmill and even wore a sauna suit twice every day.

"I didn't starve myself, but I was so strict," she shared. "Just the cleanest veggies and protein." When the dress finally fit, she apparently "cried tears of joy."