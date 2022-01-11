It's hard to believe the 90s were three whole decades ago. It's even harder to believe that so many beloved child actors will be hitting 30 — that's right, the big 3-0 — in 2022. From Disney Channel stars to Nickelodeon favorites, many popular celebrities will be entering their 30s this year.

If you grew up in the early 2000s, you'll likely remember rushing to the theater to see Spy Kids or tuning in to catch the latest episode of Hannah Montana on Disney Channel. It's wild to think that our on-screen heroes are fully grown adults now. (Some have even gotten married!) For instance, Daryl Sabara, who played Juni Cortez in Spy Kids, tied the knot with singer-songwriter Meghan Trainor in 2018. They even share side-by-side toilets!

Most of the celebrities turning 30 in 2022 have continued to have successful entertainment careers since their days as teen celebrities. Former Disney Channel sweetheart Miley Cyrus' music career has since taken off, with her most recent studio album Plastic Hearts debuting at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. Meanwhile, Selena Gomez of Wizards of Waverly Place fame currently stars in the critically-acclaimed Hulu series Only Murders in the Building, alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short.