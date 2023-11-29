Lili Reinhart Keeps Getting DMs From Sugar Daddies Who Want Her to Be Their ‘Princess’

Lili Reinhart has been receiving sugar daddy requests.

The Riverdale star, 27, has responded to some of the DMs she has received and quipped that she'd be willing to offer one of the men advice.

In a TikTok, she said: "I thought it would be fun to go on here and answer a couple fan DMs."

One of the DMs read: "Hey princess, How are you doing? I'm sorry if this offends you, would you let daddy spoil you with $5,000 weekly no sending of [naked] pictures nor sex texting, just attention and advice."

She responded: "Um, depends on what kind of advice you're looking for, but you can message me back and let me know. You can ask me questions and I'll try to give you the best advice that I can."

Another user wrote: "Please I'll give you like $200 ... [I know] you don't need the money but do it just for the fun of it."

Lili's responses to her DMs come after she shared that her "body dysmorphia has been going crazy" because she has been obsessing over the size of her arms.

The Hustlers actress slammed unrealistic standards of beauty and insisted most of the "skinny" limbs people see in pictures are only a natural size on teenagers as she admitted she regretted having "wasted" so much time worrying about her own biceps and triceps.

She wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter: "I wish there were more average sized arms represented in mainstream media for women. My body dysmorphia has been going crazy because I feel like my arms need to be half the size they are currently? We’ve glamorized these skinny arms that, for most of us, can only be achieved if you’re a literal adolescent.

"I truly wonder how anyone survives or gets through this life without having severe BD. Maybe it’s a cruel amplified version in combination with my OCD, but damn. The amount of time I’ve wasted thinking about my arms in the last few months is insane."

Lili hoped her admission would offer support to other women worrying about their bodies.

She added: "I wanted to throw my own thoughts out there to let other women know they aren’t alone."

This isn't the first time Lili has spoken up about unrealistic beauty standards.

Last year, she blasted Kim Kardashian for her "ignorance" when she revealed she had lost 16 pounds in just three weeks to fit into Marilyn Monroe's dress for the Met Gala.