Lili Reinhart Says Recent Interview Was Not About Cole Sprouse Breakup: ‘Tired of Clickbait’

Lili Reinhart is setting the record straight.

On Tuesday (August 18), after an interview titled, “Lili Reinhart’s Been Through Heartbreak. She Wants To Tell You About It” was published to Refinery29, readers speculated that quotes from the article were addressing her recent breakup from Riverdale co-star Cole Sprouse.

The 23-year-old actress had to clarify that she wasn’t breaking her silence on the split, despite the article framing it as such, after her quotes started making headlines.

"Quotes taken from my most recent interview are not about a ‘breakup.' They are about the depression I've felt over these last few months," she wrote on Twitter. "Tired of people taking my words out of context and piecing together their own story for clickbait."

“I couldn't see the light. I was like, I feel like I'm dying. It was f--king rough, and there's no other way through it than just through it. I've seen a lot of people when it comes to heartache and grief and breakups, and they try to get that void filled with sex, with coke, with food, with drinking, [but] the void is still there. I took the road less traveled and just dealt with my shit. I had to face my own pain head-on,” she said in the conversation with R29.

“The last couple of months have probably [been] the most emotional few months of my entire life and my therapist [told] me, 'Your body's going through withdrawal from love," Reinhart continued. "'You're used to having this exchange of happy chemicals between you and the person that you're with.' In moments of my life, I have dropped every ounce of pride that I had just to be like, Love me. Please take the pain away for a day, a second, an hour, just so I can feel that fix again."