Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler React to Cole and Dylan Sprouse Turning 30

The Sprouse twins, known for their childhood roles in shows like The Suite Life of Zack & Cody and Friends, are among the group of child stars who turned 30 in 2022, like fellow Disney Channel alum Miley Cyrus.

In a new interview with Access Hollywood during promo for their film Murder Mystery 2, Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston were shocked by the fact that Cole and Dylan Sprouse are now 30 years old.

Both actors worked with the child stars on their respective projects. Aniston with Cole, who played Ben, Ross' son, on Friends, and Sandler with both twins on Big Daddy.

"Cole had said he had the biggest crush on you shooting Friends," the interviewer told Aniston.

"He was so little!" she replied.

"They're 30 now," the interviewer revealed, and both Sandler and Aniston exclaimed, "What?"

Sandler added, "That's hilarious. They're cool."

"Oh, no, they're not," Aniston said as she held her hands up to her head in disbelief.

Earlier in the video, the interviewer said to Sandler, "You discovered the Sprouse twins," and he replied, "I knew what those kids were capable of."

"I set the table for the kids to hop on Friends," Sandler joked. "That was one thing that Jen said when I first met her. 'Just would you please break in the children for us?'"

Aniston replied, "You did, and now look at them!"

"Beautiful, great kids," Sandler agreed. "Actually, I saw one of them when we were shooting Murder Mystery. I saw Dylan. It was like two in the morning, I heard a voice [in the lobby], and I was like, 'Man, that sounds familiar.'"

Both Sprouse twins have recently made headlines for their respective life updates.

Cole appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast to discuss life as a child star and his breakup with Riverdale co-star Lili Reinhart, among other revelations.

Meanwhile, Dylan recently got engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Barbara Palvin, a model, and is starring in the upcoming movie Beautiful Disaster.