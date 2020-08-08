Lili Reinhart opened up about her decision to come out as bi-sexual amid Pride Month and Black Lives Matter protests earlier this summer.

The Riverdale actress revealed that she was inspired to come out after attending an LGBTQ+ for Black Lives Matter protest back in June, during Pride Month.

“It was incredible to be surrounded by so many people who are actively fighting against the injustices that are happening right now,” she told Flaunt in an interview published on Wednesday (August 5). “Enough is enough and hopefully we’ll see real change from the actions that are now being taken.”

She admitted that she felt like she "wasn't doing enough" for the BLM and LGBTQ+ movements. "I felt that it was lame to keep reposting what everyone else is posting so I asked myself: ‘Okay, what do I have to offer?’ I definitely learned a lot from the conversations I’ve been having," she said.

"While it’s important to be an ally in this movement, Black voices cannot be muffled by other voices," she added. "This is their time to be heard. White people have to acknowledge their f--king privilege, which exists, and is very real. It’s important that we don’t just sit on our a-ses and let someone else fight this fight for us because it involves absolutely everyone.”

Reinhart shared that she knew she was attracted to women from a young age.“I felt that since I’ve exclusively been in hetero-normative relationships, it would be too easy for any outsider, especially the media, to vilify me and accuse me of faking it to get attention,” she confessed. “That’s not something I wanted to deal with. But to my close friends, and those in my life, my bisexuality has been no secret.”