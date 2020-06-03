Lili Reinhart Comes Out as Bisexual Publicly While Supporting LGBTQ+ for Black Lives Matter Protest

Lili Reinhart came out publicly as bisexual while promoting the LGBTQ+ Black Lives Matter movement.

The 23-year-old actress made the announcement via an Instagram Story on Wednesday (June 3). Alongside her statement, Reinhart shared a poster for an upcoming LGBTQ+ for Black Lives Matter peaceful protest that is scheduled to take place in West Hollywood today.

“Although I’ve never announced it publicly before, I am a proud bisexual woman,” the Riverdale star wrote. “And I will be joining this protest today. Come join.”

Though unconfirmed, Reinhart reportedly broke up with her long-time boyfriend and Riverdale co-star, Cole Sprouse, earlier this year.

Sprouse, who is currently spending quarantine from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic with co-star KJ Apa, was arrested earlier this week at a Black Lives Matter protest in Los Angeles.