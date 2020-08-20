Cole Sprouse Confirms Breakup With Lili Reinhart in the Sweetest Way

Cole Sprouse confirmed that he and Lili Reinhart have indeed broken up.

The Riverdale actor officially announced the split via Instagram on Wednesday (August 19). He shared a photo of the actress standing in the woods alongside a heartfelt caption.

"Lili and I initially separated in January of this year, deciding to more permanently split in March," he wrote. "What an incredible experience I had, I’ll always feel lucky and cherish that I had the chance to fall in love. I wish her nothing but the utmost love and happiness moving forward. All I’ll say about it, anything else you hear doesn’t matter."

"Also, her movie comes out soon," he added, referencing her upcoming film, Chemical Hearts. "I’m sure she’s just as incredible in it as everything else she does. Thanks guys."

See the post, below.

Sprouse and Reinhart sparked breakup rumors in late April. Reinhart addressed allegations that she and Sprouse broke up, as well as rumors that Sprouse cheated on her with model Kaia Gerber, via Twitter.

The two met on the set of the hit teen drama Riverdale, on which Reinhart plays Betty Cooper and Sprouse portrays Jughead Jones. The two began dating in 2017 and went public with their relationship when they attended the 2018 Met Gala together.