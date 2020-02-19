Luke Perry’s ‘Spirit’ Visited ‘Riverdale’ Star Lili Reinhart in a Dream

Lili Reinhart shared that she had a dream about her former Riverdale co-star Luke Perry.

The actress posted about her dream on her Twitter and Instagram accounts on Wednesday (February 19). "I had a dream last night that I saw Luke... and I hugged him so hard and cried into his shoulder, telling him how much we all miss him," she tweeted.

"Looking back on it this morning, I think his spirit was visiting me in my sleep, letting me know he’s smiling brightly on the other side," she concluded.

Perry passed away on March 4, 2019 from a sudden stroke. Reinhart like her fellow cast mates, was shocked to learn of his passing. "I’m finding it hard to grasp that he will no longer be around to give long hugs and share his wisdom and kindness with all of us," she wrote after learning the news of his passing. "I’m thinking of his family. His children. I pray for them to heal and find peace in this devastating loss."