Just acting or actually in the pursuit of love?

Co-stars Lily James and Dominic West, who is married, were spotted kissing in Rome on Sunday (October 12), as seen in photos obtained by the DailyMail.

In the photos, the actors are seen sharing an electric scooter and cuddling up during a lunch meeting with their mutual manager, Angharad Wood. The photos also show the 50-year-old actor caressing James’ head and kissing her neck during the luncheon.

The two actors have been in Rome filming BBC’s upcoming The Pursuit of Love together. Fans initially wondered if the PDA photos could be from shooting scenes on location, but since the movie is a period piece and the stars can be seen wearing modern street clothes, it's now believed that cannot be the case.

Just last week it was announced that the Mamma Mia actress had split from her boyfriend Matt Smith after an on-and-off five year romance. Meanwhile, West has been married to landscape designer Catherine FitzGerald since 2010 and has four kids with her.

“Catherine has seen the pictures and she’s devastated. I came over to speak with her as soon as I knew about them,” a friend of West‘s wife Catherine reportedly told the DailyMail. “Catherine has been trying to speak with Dominic but he’s not answering his phone. She’s totally shocked because she didn’t know anything was going on. They were very much together, so this is completely out of the blue. She thought they had a good marriage and now it’s probably over. That’s how she feels right now but the two of them need to speak but at the moment, she’s lost for words.”

The two actors have not yet commented on the alleged affair.