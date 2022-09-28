Little Boy Abandons Puppy in Box With Heartbreaking Note — But He Has a Good Reason

Grab a tissue because this story is a real tearjerker.

According to The Mirror, a 12-year-old boy in Mexico made the heartbreaking decision to abandon his beloved puppy outside of a shelter, hoping the dog will have a better life with someone else.

Facing the unimaginable, the child thoughtfully placed his dog, named Rene, inside a cardboard box. Hoping to add some comfort, the boy tucked his favorite teddy bear in next to the dog and left behind a heartbreaking handwritten note.

"My name is Andrés, and I'm 12-years-old," the boy wrote, introducing himself, according to The Mirror.

"My mom and I decided to leave him to you. All of this is behind my dad's back because he was thinking of selling him," the boy continued, explaining his dad is "always beating and kicking the dog."

"Once, he kicked him so hard that his little tail got injured. I hope you can help him and take care of him. Here is a plush toy so he won't forget me," the letter concluded.

According to The Mirror, the animal shelter found Rene shortly after he was left at their doorstep.

"With all that burden of despair, they left him to us to be saved," a spokesperson for the shelter shared. "We have had to take him to the doctor for a tail checkup as it seems to be fractured, de-worm him and start his medical picture. More expenses for us and more work but luckily, he is safe."

Rescue workers said Rene is "greedy, playful and loving," and he's already been given an adorable nickname: "Baby Pig."

Staff are hopeful they can find a new home for Rene, who is currently enjoying his new 203 siblings.