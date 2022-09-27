Who Is Ned Fulmer? ‘Try Guys’ Cheating Scandal, Explained

The internet is exploding over rumors of an alleged Try Guys cheating scandal involving Ned Fulmer, otherwise ironically known as Wife Guy, and a Try Guys producer and Food Babies star named Alex Herring.

The allegations, which have gone viral and been compared to that of John Mulaney cheating on his ex-wife and immediately having a baby with Olivia Munn, became a trending topic on Tuesday (Sept. 27).

‘Try Guys’ Star Ned Fulmer Cheating Allegations Explained

First, a fan on the Try Guys subreddit noticed that Fulmer had been absent from the group's last three YouTube videos. It also appeared that Fulmer had been specifically edited out of the videos, while his wife, Ariel Fulmer, was also absent from the last two episodes of the Try Guys' wives podcast You Can Sit With Us.

Then, a thread popped up on the subreddit alleging directly that Fulmer cheated on his wife.

Apparently, the person who posted the thread later appeared to identify as Herring's fiancé, Will Thayer.

The thread presented incriminating screenshots and videos of Fulmer and Herring kissing at a New York City club.

The person messaging Thayer in the screenshots about the apparent evidence wrote, "so basically I went out to niagara the club last night and saw her making out with ned from the try guys, i have videos if needed."

In another screenshot, Thayer says, "Just spoke to Ariel for an hour," and the other person says that they sent the information to Ariel Fulmer via Instagram DM.

The poster of the thread, self-identified as Thayer, then posted Ned Fulmer's contact information, seemingly to prove his identity.

On Monday (Sept. 26), it appeared that Thayer had unfollowed Herring and deleted photos of her from his feed before his Instagram account went dark.

A friend of Herring's and senior editor of Food Babies, YB Chang, also unfollowed her and Fulmer.

Then, on Tuesday (Sept. 27), Jake LaRosa, an ex-social media manager for the group, posted a TikTok that seemed to confirm that rumors.

He alluded to other celebrity cheating scandals while holding the Fulmers' cookbook backed by a song that includes the lyric, "You ruined everything."

Who Are the ‘Try Guys’?

The Try Guys emerged from 2014 Buzzfeed, where they first began racking up YouTube views with videos like "Guys Try Ladies' Underwear for the First Time." The group's original lineup included Keith Habersberger, Eugene Lee Yang, Zach Kornfeld, and Ned Fulmer.

Basically, they are a group of guys who try things.

The group branched out into their own YouTube channel separate from Buzzfeed and now have over 7 million subscribers.

Who Is Ned Fulmer?

Ned Fulmer is one of the four Try Guys who executive produced and appeared in their videos. He is married to Ariel Fulmer.

Fulmer is known for having attended Yale University and working as a chemist before moving to LA to work for Buzzfeed and joining the Try Guys.

He and his wife have two sons, Wesley, born in 2018, and Finley, born in 2020.

Fulmer was previously known for being a family man and a "super-dad" as well as making his devotion to his wife part of his brand.

Who Is Alexandria Herring?

Alexandria "Alex" Herring is an associate producer of Try Guys and host of the Try Guys show Food Babies.

Herring is from LA and graduated from the University of Hawai'i with a degree in communications and anthropology.

Prior to working with the Try Guys, Herring said in an interview, "I was such a big Try Guys fan."

Did Ned Fulmer Cheat on His Wife?

On Tuesday afternoon, Fulmer posted a statement to his Twitter confirming the rumors after the Try Guys confirmed that he had been fired.

"I lost focus and had a consensual workplace relationship," Fulmer said. "The only thing that matters right now is my marriage and my children."

Meanwhile, prior to Fulmer's statement, the Try Guys' official accounts posted their own words.

"As a result of a thorough internal review, we do not see a path forward together," the group said of Fulmer.

Fans reacted in shock after the rumors were confirmed.

Even fans who haven't watched the group since their Buzzfeed days chimed in on the drama.

As noted by Jezebel, many noticed the similarities to Adam Levine's recent cheating scandal, as well as other recent scandals like Gerard Piqué and Shakira, Emily Ratajkowski's husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, and more.

