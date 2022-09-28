Woman Causes ‘Scene’ at Brother-in-Law’s Wedding After Being Told She Can’t Sit With Family

A woman caused a "scene" at her brother-in-law's wedding after she was told she couldn't sit with the rest of the family.

The woman took to Reddit explaining she and her husband got married six months ago, and she doesn't have a strong connection with his family, who she has "so little in common" with. After being shunned at a few previous family gatherings, she wasn't going to allow them to disrespect her again.

"I had attended only 2 of their events and both times I couldn't sit with the family. My [brother-in-law's] wedding was last week. It was the first in-laws wedding that I [would] attend. Not gonna lie I was nervous but hoped this would [be] an opportunity for me to bond with them especially [mother-in-law]," she wrote via Reddit.

The woman and her husband arrived at the wedding together. When it came time to eat, she went to fix her makeup in the bathroom. When she returned to the reception, the family tables were full.

"My husband was sitting with his mom, dad, sisters and the other table had relatives and they were all men. I looked so confused. I stood there and [mother-in-law] motioned for me to go sit at a table where 'formal guests' were seated. I was completely baffled at this. I politely told her that I'd like to sit with family and my husband but my husband said that there was no free spot for me," she continued.

The woman told her husband he should have saved a seat for her, but he said he was "just a guest and there wasn't much he could do."

"He urged me to go sit at that table but I refused and we started arguing. His mom told me that I was making [an] unnecessary scene and complaining for no good reason. I had had it, I gathered my coat and turned to leave. I could tell that a number of guests knew about it because of how loud the argument was. My husband followed me out and he kept telling me to quit acting immature and go back but I refused and said that I was going home," the woman wrote.

When the woman's husband returned home later that night, he told her that his family was "embarrassed" that she "made a scene" at the wedding for "no valid reason."

"I said I wasn't going to sit by and be excluded like that, but he said I got this wrong and that this was his brother's wedding and we all were guests and I should, as a guest, respected that. We went on and on about this and then stopped talking altogether. His mom and sister made comments about me being oversensitive and having attachment issues for refusing to sit away from my husband for 30 mins or so," she shared.

Users rallied behind the woman in the comments, with many suggesting her husband was in the wrong for not sticking up for her to his family.

"I highly salute you for leaving the wedding. That is exactly what you should've done. Honestly, I highly recommend getting on very effective birth control and reconsidering this entire relationship," one person wrote.

"I would consider this a major snub by his family. You're married so you're definitely family, but even people in a long committed relationship should be considered family at this point. Your husband is the a--hole in this situation, he should have had your back with his family," another commented.