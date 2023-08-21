‘Love Island’ Contestant Shocks Host Sarah Hyland by Calling Her ‘Mad Disrespectful’

Sarah Hyland was left shook to the core after a Love Island contestant called her "mad disrespectful" during a shocking elimination on the U.S. version of the popular reality dating show.

The episode was dubbed a "red wedding" dumping due to the number of islanders who were sent home (six total), and tensions were high after fan-favorite Kay Kay chose to leave voluntarily with the boy who received the least amount of votes from viewers.

"I would like to voluntarily also leave. I feel like I found what I came here for, and I’d like to leave with Keenan," Kay Kay said.

In response, Sarah did her duty as host and made sure that Kay Kay was happy with her heat-of-the-moment choice.

"Before you go anywhere, I just… I want to make sure that you’re absolutely happy with your decision," Sarah said.

"No regrets," Kay Kay replied.

Shockingly, another contestant in jeopardy during the dumping spoke up and accused Sarah of using a "disrespectful" tone.

"Why are you saying it like that?" contestant Mike asked.

"Me?" Sarah questioned, appearing visibly taken aback.

"Yeah, it sounded mad disrespectful," Mike claimed. The cameras panned to show the faces of several equally flabbergasted islanders.

"Stop," islander Destiny was heard saying as she covered her face with her hands.

"I’m being disrespectful?" Sarah continued, and Mike doubled down, confirming his answer and sharing a look with eliminated contestant Keenan.

"Okay, then," Sarah responded, seeming baffled by the exchange.

While everyone watched in stunned silence, one vulnerable male contestant awaiting the results of the vote, Leonardo, leaned over and said to the host, "Sarah, I apologize for his reaction. I think it’s just the heat of the moment."

"Thank you. Boys will be boys, right?" Sarah replied in a moment that fans later celebrated online as "queen" behavior.

Watch the tense moment from Love Island's "red wedding" dumping, below: