An NFL star with hometown ties to the late Mac Miller honored the rapper Sunday (September 16) with a pair of cleats that feature images of the Swimming artist in all his glory.

Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner tweeted an image of his footwear ahead of the team's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, and while the Steelers fell short, Conner won over many of Miller's fans with his apparel. Miller, an avowed Steelers fan who was born and raised in Pittsburgh, is immortalized in small photos on the shoes and surrounded by some of his most notable song titles.

"Thank you Mac" a final caption reads.

And Conner's followers gushed over the gesture.

"Favorite part of these cleats, Delusional Thomas, a mixtape a lot of people don’t know about. I highly recommend checking it out," one particularly attentive follower observed, while another noted "No way...this just gave me the chills. How cool is that."

"i adored you from the day i met you when i was nineteen and i always will," she wrote over video that finds the couple laughing and talking. "i can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. i really can’t wrap my head around it. we talked about this. so many times. i’m so mad, i’m so sad i don’t know what to do. you were my dearest friend. for so long. above anything else. i’m so sorry i couldn’t fix or take your pain away. i really wanted to. the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. i hope you’re okay now. rest."