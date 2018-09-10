Watch Mac Miller’s Final Performance at the Hotel Cafe in Hollywood

Mac Miller, who died earlier this month from a reported overdose, has proven even in death that his talent has the power to transcend.

Miller, whose death has already spawned a number of tributes and social media eulogies, delivered his final set in August at the Hotel Cafe in Hollywood. And the video of the "Hurt Feelings" performance, posted a day before Miller's September 7 death, has begun gaining some serious traction.

In the clip above, Miller performs the track from his latest work, Swimming, and YouTube commenters immediately bemoaned how significant a loss like Miller's was to the entertainment world.

"I don’t think people understood how musically talented you were champ. Your ear was ridiculous from a young age," one wrote, while another noted "Words can’t explain how I feel, I loved his music more than anything. Anybody who knows me in my small town knows how much I appreciated him. I was planing to see him again for my 20th birthday with my friends, on November 24 in Pittsburgh. I cried and cried when I heard the news."

Miller was found unresponsive at his San Fernando Valley home on September 7. He'd spoken up about his struggles with substance abuse not long before his death in a profile for Vulture.

"I used to rap super openly about really dark s---,” he said, “Because that’s what I was experiencing at the time. That’s fine, that’s good, that’s life. It should be all the emotions.

Miller has planned to kick off a cross-country tour in support of Swimming later this fall.