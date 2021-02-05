Machine Gun Kelly Is Co-Writing His Own Graphic Novel

Machine Gun Kelly is getting his own graphic novel from Z2 Comics. The comic will be based on the rapper-turned-pop-punk giant’s 2019 record, Hotel Diablo.

Courtesy of Loudwire, we have an exclusive first look at some of the artwork from the new Hotel Diablo graphic novel, which you can see below.

Z2 has collaborated with artists such as Anthrax, Dio, Sublime, Skillet, Poppy and the estate of Elvis Presley to create otherworldly rock and metal adventures. Machine Gun Kelly’s addition to Z2’s roster is one of their biggest collabs yet. Co-written by MGK himself, Hotel Diablo is set to hit shelves in July 2021.

“Colson (Machine Gun Kelly) is a true comic book fan and brings his lyrical gifts to the printed page with a true sensibility and genuine love of the medium to back it up,” says Z2 publisher Josh Frankel. “Not only that, we were able to marry him with a creative team that will help translate the vision of the album into a collection of stories that will universally satisfy his fans and comics readers alike.”

Z2

Co-writer Eliot Rahal adds, “This project has me feeling incredibly lucky. Colson is an incredibly intense and passionate artist. It's the kind of energy I respond to. He's someone who wants to do something special, and as a result we have. Z2's editorial department has assembled together with an incredible array of artists to work with. Creators whose works I've respected for a long time. And last... I get to work with Ryan Cady. Not only is he an incredible writer, but also one of my greatest friends. And really... that's one of the biggest blessings of this entire process (don't tell him I said that though).”

Z2

“Horror anthologies are like catnip for me, so when Colson presented the Hotel Diablo concept to us, I couldn't help but latch on,” says co-writer Ryan Cady. “And a chance to work with Eliot Rahal and a team of all-star artists? The raw intensity of the album, this idea of a vacation to visit the darkest corner of your soul--hell yeah, y'all, sign me up.”

Z2

To order MGK’s Hotel Diablo in softcover, deluxe or super deluxe editions, head over to Z2’s website.

Z2