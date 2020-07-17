Machine Gun Kelly Says He Received a Missed Call From His Late Father Two Weeks After His Passing

Machine Gun Kelly (born Richard Colson Baker) claimed that he received a missed phone call from his late father two weeks after he passed away.

The 30-year-old rapper shared a screenshot of the missed call via Twitter on Friday (July 17).

"I've been looking for a sign," he wrote. "Haven’t slept right since. It’s been two weeks since my pops passed. I woke up today with a missed call from him."

"My girl said spirits communicate through electromagnetic waves because moving physical objects is harder," he said, seemingly referencing his girlfriend, Megan Fox. "What the f--k," he concluded.

See the post, below.

Baker's father passed away on July 5. His cause of death has not been revealed.

Baker shared an Instagram Story explaining that he visited his dad in the hospital hours before his passing.

The Hotel Diablo creator shared a screenshot of the song "Old Man" by Neil Young. "It was 4:44 PM when I left the hospital the last time I saw my dad," he wrote at the time. "This was the last song we sang together."