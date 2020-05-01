Machine Gun Kelly Is Apparently a Menace to His Neighbors According to Bravo Star Jeff Lewis

According to Bravo star Jeff Lewis, Machine Gun Kelly is a menace to his neighborhood.

On Thursday (April 30), the "Bad Things" rapper shared snippets of the Flipping Out star's recent podcast episodes of Jeff Lewis Live on Instagram, in which he claims he's involved in a real-life version of the movie Neighbors.

"Colson across the street," Lewis begins. "I have no issue with this guy, but there's this whatever tension brewing. He said it was actually gonna turn into the movie Neighbors and that he is Zac Efron, which means that I'm f---ing Seth Rogen."

If you haven't seen the 2014 comedy, it's about a couple who start a full-on war with a Delta Psi Beta fraternity after they move in next door and throw frat parties almost every night.

"Yesterday was Machine Gun Kelly's dirty thirty birthday. He had a big cake in the shape of a guitar," the reality star says in another clip before complaining about how MGK's friends park in front of fire hydrants and other people's driveways.

"I think they're so f---ed up that they just stop the car wherever it lands," Lewis continued. "They have to understand I don't hate them. My neighbors hate them. My neighbors have complained about them to me.

"Every time the cops show up or every time a car gets towed or every time somebody gets a ticket, they're assuming it's me. It's not me," he clarified.

However, it looks like there are no hard feelings between the pair since MGK sent Lewis a bottle of Dom Pérignon champagne to his front door... on his skateboard.

"I wish we would have had a chance to meet," he said. "I'm sure there's years of noise to come from my house so I hope that we just have a mutual understanding and if you ever need anything just come knocking."

"Until then, I'm going to send this over your way. Cheers neighbor," MGK added.

