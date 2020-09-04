Machine Gun Kelly Wants to Know Why Men Are Scared to Wear Pink

Machine Gun Kelly wants to know why some men are still afraid of the color pink in 2020.

The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards winner responded to people who made fun of him for wearing pink to the awards show this past Sunday (August 30).

MGK, who wore a head-to-toe hot pink suit—complete with pearl necklace—on the red carpet last weekend, hit back at critics of his look with a video on TikTok.

"You're still scared of pink in 2020? Are you f---ing kidding me?" the rapper and pop artist asks in the clip, tapping his phone camera with his hand—complete with pink-painted nails, of course—for emphasis.

"You're mad? Just say it," he continues, laughing in a mocking tone. "You're mad. You're mad, it's okay. You're mad, come on!"

Watch below:

In an Instagram post of the same video, MGK wrote in the caption, "men are still insecure with other men wearing pink in 2020?? urrrrrrrr mad."

The musician became a topic of intrigue (and many memes) on social media after some viewers simply couldn't handle a man in pink, an inherently neutral color which only became a socially constructed cultural signifier of gender for girls in the early 1900s.

While some may be mad at the star's fashion statement, MGK likely remains unbothered as he chills at home with girlfriend Megan Fox and his VMA Moon Person for Best Alternative Music Video. #staypressed and check out some photos of his stylish pink suit, below: