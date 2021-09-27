Machine Gun Kelly Threw A Punch While Performing at Music Festival: Watch the Footage

Machine Gun Kelly had a run-in with a rowdy audience member while performing at Louder Than Life music festival over the weekend.

Footage from his set at the Louisville festival shows the rapper being shoved by an attendee who managed to get by security while he was performing in the photo pit. MGK responded by throwing a punch in the person's direction. However, it did not appear to land as they were separated by security.

According to reporting by BuzzFeed, the hit-maker continued his set while the festival-goer was escorted away.

Watch footage of the heated exchange below.

It seems as though that wasn't the only run-in during the set, either.

Rolling Stone reported that he was "relentlessly booed" and met with middle fingers after every song.

The publication also recounted a verbal stand-off between the rapper and another audience member, during which MGK flashed a light saber.

"You keep f--king with me homie, I'm a trained Jedi, b--ch," he said. However, it appears that he put a lighthearted spin on the show-down. "Are you that mad? Look at me, I'm standing here with a light saber," he joked.

A fan stitched together two videos of the moment, which you can see below.

Despite negative headlines, MGK presented a positive retelling of the show on Twitter.

"I don't know why the media lies in their narrative against all the time," he wrote. "But all I saw was 20,000 amazing fans at the festival singing every word and 20 angry ones."

The heated exchange comes a couple weeks after the musician allegedly squared off with Conor McGregor on the red carpet at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards.

For what it's worth, the UFC fighter denied that a fight almost took place. "I certainly don't fight little vanilla boy rappers," he explained in an interview. Despite that, photos and video footage from the event seem to imply something went down.