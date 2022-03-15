Machine Gun Kelly Reveals Details for New ‘Mainstream Sellout’ Album

Machine Gun Kelly has revealed the details, including the track listing, cover art and featured guests, for his upcoming new album Mainstream Sellout. The record will be out later this month.

Kelly went about sharing the track list in a pretty creative way, though he admitted in a tweet that he actually made a mistake while doing so. He posted a series of photos in a video clip that feature him wearing different shirts with the song titles on them. It includes the previously-released songs "Papercuts," "Ay!" and "Emo Girl."

"F---, I revealed the track list by wearing 16 shirts with all 16 song titles on them, but one of them ripped off with another one so you only saw 15. LOL," he wrote.

As noted in another Twitter post by Spotify, Mainstream Sellout will feature guest appearances from Bring Me the Horizon, Lil Wayne, Pete Davidson, blackbear, Willow, Iann Dior, Gunna and Young Thug. For the record, MGK also worked with Blink-182's Travis Barker, whom he also collaborated with on his 2020 pop-punk effort Tickets to My Downfall. The album hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200, and Kelly is confident that its follow-up will too.

When the rocker first announced the record last year, it was originally set to be titled Born With Horns. Kelly and Barker even got matching tattoos of the phrase to commemorate the announcement, so it's probably a good thing that it's at least still the name of one of the tracks.

As for the artwork, a Rolling Stone article argued that MGK's new album cover resembles Japanese Breakfast’s Jubilee because of the floating produce in both images. The latter artist quoted the Rolling Stone headline on Twitter and wrote, "2022's feud of the year," though it was likely in a sarcastic tone because they and Kelly had a friendly exchange in the replies.

"I hope this journalist stretched before reaching this hard," MGK wrote in his own tweet about the article.

The artwork for digital versions of the album features a different image than tangible copies will, as Kelly stated in an Instagram post.

Mainstream Sellout will be out March 25 via Bad Boy and Interscope. Pre-save/order the album here, and see the artwork, track listing and all of the posts below.

Machine Gun Kelly, Mainstream Sellout Album Artwork + Track Listing

Bad Boy / Interscope Bad Boy / Interscope loading...

01. Born With Horns

02. God Save Me

03. Maybe (feat. Bring Me the Horizon)

04. Drug Dealer (feat. Lil Wayne)

05. Wall of Fame (feat. Pete Davidson)

06. Mainstream Sellout

07. Make Up Sex (feat. blackbear)

08. Emo Girl (feat. Willow)

09. 5150

10. Papercuts

11. WW4

12. Ay! (feat. Lil Wayne)

13. Fake Love Don't Last (feat. Iann Dior)

14. Die in California (feat. Gunna and Young Thug)

15. Sid & Nancy

16. Twin Flame