Machine Gun Kelly Wants BTS to Perform at His Wedding to Megan Fox — Here’s Why

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are planning their nuptials and they apparently want superstar Korean music group BTS to perform at their upcoming dark romance-inspired wedding.

In an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the "emo girl" singer joined Ellen to play a round of Burning Questions. During the game, she asked him, "Which boy band would you want to perform at your wedding?"

"Which boy band am I going to know the most songs of? For sure, NSYNC," MGK mused, before delving deeper into another possibility.

"But which boy band do I surprisingly know all these facts about? BTS," he added with a confident shrug.

"I met them at the Billboard [Music] Awards. They were like, stoked to meet me. I think I have a better chance of getting BTS to come," the pop-punk star continued.

No word yet on whether BTS will accept the invitation or what song they would perform for MGK and Megan if they ever did want to add "wedding singers" to their already impressive résumé of achievements, but our vote is on "24/7=Heaven" and "Outro: HER."

Continuing his chat with Ellen, MGK also revealed his first celebrity crush, his most random hobby and more. Watch below:

The "I Think I'm Okay" singer popped the question to the Jennifer's Body star on Jan. 11 this year, just two years after meeting on the set of their film Midnight in the Switchgrass.

While a wedding date has yet to be revealed, MGK and Megan recently expanding their family by adopting a 12-week-old Bengal cat. They named the adorable feline Whiskey.

See a pic of their purring new pal, below: