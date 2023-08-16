50 Images That Prove Madonna Is an Absolute Fashion Icon

Madonna has always had her eras when its come to both her music and her style.

Born Madonna Louise Ciccone in Bay City, Michigan on Aug. 16, 1958, Madonna rose to fame in early 80s following the release of her self-titled debut album.

She would then go on to release a string of hits selling more than 300 million records worldwide.

Forbes named the Queen of Pop the top earning female artist 11 times between the 1980s and the 2010s.

Through the years, Madonna's music has garnered seven Grammy Awards and another 20 MTV Video Music Awards

As much as Madonna is known for her music and acting roles, however, she also is an icon in the fashion world having adopted several looks through the years.

Here is a look back at Madonna in the late 1970s through today.

