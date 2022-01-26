Could the Queen and Princess of Pop embark on a joint tour? If Madonna had her way, she and Britney Spears would gear up and hit the road together.

When a fan asked Madonna via Instagram Live on Tuesday (Jan. 25) if she planned to ever do another world tour, the 63-year-old music legend responded, "Hell yeah!"

"Stadium, baby! Me and Britney, what about that?" Madonna added, per Page Six.

On Instagram, the Material Girl declared she would love to reenact her and Brit's infamous smooch from the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards.

Britney and Madonna set tongues wagging after they kissed during the awards show while performing Madonna's song "Hollywood" alongside superstar Christina Aguilera. A few months later, the duo released their collaboration "Me Against the Music" — the lead single off Britney's In the Zone album.

Watch the VMAs performance below:

During the Instagram Live, the "Music" singer acknowledged that she isn't sure if Britney would "be into" the idea of a tour, adding if they did head out on the road together, they "could reenact the original [kiss]."

The last time the singers performed together was in 2008 during a surprise duet of "Human Nature" during Madonna's Sticky & Sweet Tour stop in Los Angeles.

Madonna has been an avid supporter of Britney, especially during the "Toxic" singer's controversial conservatorship, during which her father, Jamie Spears, controlled every aspect of Britney's finances and decisions.

The pop icon took to her Instagram Story in July 2021 where she compared Brit's conservatorship to slavery. "Give this woman her life back,” Madonna said while wearing a tank top with Britney's name on it, Deadline reports. "Slavery was abolished so long ago! Death to the greedy patriarchy that has been doing this to women for centuries. This is a violation of human rights!"

The Evita actress continued: "Britney, we coming to get you out of jail!"

Britney was placed under a conservatorship by her family in 2008 after a series of public breakdown, during which she was relentlessly harassed by paparazzi and her tumultuous divorce from ex-husband Kevin Federline played out in the media.

The exes share two children together: Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15.

The former Mouseketeer's conservatorship was terminated by a judge in November 2021 after the Grammy winner made several passionate pleas to the court.

