Madonna’s Rescheduled Celebration Tour Dates Revealed
Madonna's Celebration Tour dates have officially been rescheduled!
The Queen of Pop is set to embark on her highly-anticipated tour in October, with four sold-out London shows kicking off the concerts. Following the U.K. and Europe legs of the tour, she will head back to North America in December, starting with Brooklyn, N.Y.
The pop star was forced to reschedule her tour after her sudden hospitalization in June. At the time, it was reported that Madonna was "found unresponsive."
Her longtime manager, Guy Oseary, shared via Instagram, "On Saturday, June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which [led] to a several-day stay in the ICU."
He added that for the time being, they would need to "pause all commitments," including the tour.
On July 10, Madonna thanked fans for their "positive energy" and promised to return for her rescheduled dates in an Instagram update.
Most recently, on Aug. 9, the "Like a Prayer" singer shared a photo of herself looking glam and said, "All dressed up and Nowhere to go ... But Soon, Very Soon, I’ll be traveling to you. #celebrationtour."
Madonna's Rescheduled Tour Dates:
Dec. 13 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center
Dec. 14 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center
Dec. 16 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center
Dec. 18 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena
Dec. 19 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena
Jan. 8 – Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden
Jan. 9 – Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden
Jan. 11 – Toronto, Ont. @ Scotiabank Arena
Jan. 12 – Toronto, Ont. @ Scotiabank Arena
Jan. 15 – Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena
Jan. 18 – Montreal, Que. @ Bell Centre
Jan. 20 – Montreal, Que. @ Bell Centre
Jan. 24 – New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden
Jan. 23 – New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden
Jan. 25 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center
Jan. 29 – New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden
Feb. 1 – Chicago, Ill. @ United Center
Feb. 2 – Chicago, Ill. @ United Center
Feb. 5 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena
Feb. 8 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Feb. 13 – Saint Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center
Feb. 17 – Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena
Feb. 18 – Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena
Feb. 21 – Vancouver, B.C. @ Rogers Arena
Feb. 24 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center
Feb. 27 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Chase Center
Feb. 28 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Chase Center
March 1 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ T-Mobile Arena
March 2 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ T-Mobile Arena
March 4 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Kia Forum
March 5 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Kia Forum
March 7 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Kia Forum
March 9 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Kia Forum
March 11 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Kia Forum
March 13 – Palm Desert, Calif. @ Acrisure Arena
March 16 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Footprint Center
March 19 – Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena
March 24 – Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center
March 25 – Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center
March 28 – Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center
March 29 – Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center
April 1 – Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena
April 4 – Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena
April 6 – Miami, Fla. @ Kaseya Center
April 7 – Miami, Fla. @ Kaseya Center
April 14 – Austin, Texas @ Moody Center
April 15 – Austin, Texas @ Moody Center
April 20 – Mexico City, Mex. @ Palacio De Los Deportes
April 21 – Mexico City, Mex. @ Palacio De Los Deportes
April 23 – Mexico City, Mex. @ Palacio De Los Deportes
April 24 – Mexico City, Mex. @ Palacio De Los Deportes
Tickets for Madonna's previously scheduled shows will be honored for all new dates. As for the dates with venue changes, fans will be refunded and given the opportunity to purchase new tickets for the newly scheduled dates.
Unfortunately, a few shows remain canceled, including July 27 in Tulsa, Okla., Dec. 22 in Nashville, Tenn., Jan. 15 in San Francisco, Calif., Jan. 18 in Las Vegas, Nev., and Jan. 20 in Phoenix, Ariz. All fans will be refunded from their point of purchase for those shows.