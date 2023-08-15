Madonna’s Rescheduled Celebration Tour Dates Revealed

Madonna's Celebration Tour dates have officially been rescheduled!

The Queen of Pop is set to embark on her highly-anticipated tour in October, with four sold-out London shows kicking off the concerts. Following the U.K. and Europe legs of the tour, she will head back to North America in December, starting with Brooklyn, N.Y.

The pop star was forced to reschedule her tour after her sudden hospitalization in June. At the time, it was reported that Madonna was "found unresponsive."

Her longtime manager, Guy Oseary, shared via Instagram, "On Saturday, June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which [led] to a several-day stay in the ICU."

He added that for the time being, they would need to "pause all commitments," including the tour.

On July 10, Madonna thanked fans for their "positive energy" and promised to return for her rescheduled dates in an Instagram update.

Most recently, on Aug. 9, the "Like a Prayer" singer shared a photo of herself looking glam and said, "All dressed up and Nowhere to go ... But Soon, Very Soon, I’ll be traveling to you. #celebrationtour."

Madonna's Rescheduled Tour Dates:

Dec. 13 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center

Dec. 14 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center

Dec. 16 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center

Dec. 18 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

Dec. 19 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

Jan. 8 – Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden

Jan. 9 – Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden

Jan. 11 – Toronto, Ont. @ Scotiabank Arena

Jan. 12 – Toronto, Ont. @ Scotiabank Arena

Jan. 15 – Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena

Jan. 18 – Montreal, Que. @ Bell Centre

Jan. 20 – Montreal, Que. @ Bell Centre

Jan. 24 – New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

Jan. 23 – New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

Jan. 25 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center

Jan. 29 – New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

Feb. 1 – Chicago, Ill. @ United Center

Feb. 2 – Chicago, Ill. @ United Center

Feb. 5 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena

Feb. 8 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Feb. 13 – Saint Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center

Feb. 17 – Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena

Feb. 18 – Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena

Feb. 21 – Vancouver, B.C. @ Rogers Arena

Feb. 24 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center

Feb. 27 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Chase Center

Feb. 28 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Chase Center

March 1 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ T-Mobile Arena

March 2 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ T-Mobile Arena

March 4 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Kia Forum

March 5 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Kia Forum

March 7 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Kia Forum

March 9 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Kia Forum

March 11 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Kia Forum

March 13 – Palm Desert, Calif. @ Acrisure Arena

March 16 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Footprint Center

March 19 – Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

March 24 – Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center

March 25 – Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center

March 28 – Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center

March 29 – Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center

April 1 – Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena

April 4 – Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena

April 6 – Miami, Fla. @ Kaseya Center

April 7 – Miami, Fla. @ Kaseya Center

April 14 – Austin, Texas @ Moody Center

April 15 – Austin, Texas @ Moody Center

April 20 – Mexico City, Mex. @ Palacio De Los Deportes

April 21 – Mexico City, Mex. @ Palacio De Los Deportes

April 23 – Mexico City, Mex. @ Palacio De Los Deportes

April 24 – Mexico City, Mex. @ Palacio De Los Deportes

Tickets for Madonna's previously scheduled shows will be honored for all new dates. As for the dates with venue changes, fans will be refunded and given the opportunity to purchase new tickets for the newly scheduled dates.

Unfortunately, a few shows remain canceled, including July 27 in Tulsa, Okla., Dec. 22 in Nashville, Tenn., Jan. 15 in San Francisco, Calif., Jan. 18 in Las Vegas, Nev., and Jan. 20 in Phoenix, Ariz. All fans will be refunded from their point of purchase for those shows.