Classroom Con: 24-Year-Old Man Arrested for Allegedly Posing as Teen to Enroll at High School

A 24-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly posing as a teen to enroll at an Ohio high school.

Anthony Emmanuel Labrador Sierra registered at Perrysburg High School, claiming he was 16.

In January 2024, Sierra used a forged Venezuelan birth certificate claiming he was born in December 2007 to enroll.

Sierra later obtained a social security number, an Ohio driver’s license and temporary protected status, allegedly by claiming he was "a homeless immigrant and victim of trafficking," ABC News reports.

While attending the high school, Sierra lived like a typical student, playing soccer and swimming. He was taken in by local residents Kathy and Brad Melfred, who later became his legal guardians, according to The Blade.

Sierra's deception unraveled on May 14, when a woman, Evelyn Camacho, alerted the guardians that he was actually 24.

Camacho also claimed he was the father of her child, as well as provided photos and a copy of an ID listing his birth year as 2001.

The school district launched an internal investigation which turned up social media posts and other evidence which was shared with police.

Authorities confirmed Sierra had overstayed on an expired work visa. Sierra was arrested on May 19 and charged with felony forgery.

He’s due back in court on May 29.

"This situation is both as troubling as it is heartbreaking. Members of our staff and community opened their hearts and homes to someone they believed was a vulnerable teenager who had been abused and needed help," Perrysburg schools superintendent Tom Hosler said in a statement.

"Their compassion and willingness to step up exemplify the very best of our values and makes Perrysburg Schools such a special place. While it appears that this individual misrepresented himself and violated the trust of many, we remain proud of those who acted out of kindness and good faith," he added.