Man Calls CPS After Neglected 13-Year-Old’s Mom Exchanges Teen’s Gifts

A mom was slammed on Reddit after she returned the gifts her teen daughter received to buy items for herself.

"So last year my mom married Mark and we moved to a new state. We have a three bedroom house. My mom and Mark have one room, Mark's daughter Lily (10) has her own room, and I (13) share with my brothers (16, 18 and 22). Mark doesn't want my mom to work, but he also doesn't give her money for us because that's our dad's job so I was kinda on my own to get anything I needed," the 13-year-old girl wrote.

"A guy at my school noticed I don't have lunch most of the time so he started bringing extra food for me, then I started going to his house after school. They've been really nice to me. They take me out with them and they got me a pair of shoes because mine were too small," the teen continued.

When Christmas came around, her friend's parents went "all out" with gifts for her.

"I got two pairs of boots, and another two pairs of shoes, six pairs of jeans, four leggings, like 20 shirts, two jackets, a raincoat, rain boots, umbrella, new backpack, and water bottle, and even hair stuff and some makeup. They also got me glasses but that wasn't really a Christmas present," she explained.

After taking the gifts home, however, the teen's mom "took everything back for store credit and she used it to get herself stuff."

"My friend's dad picked me up the day after Christmas to take me to camp (he signed me and my friend up for cooking camp during winter break) and I told him what happened. He called CPS [Child Protective Services] and they came to camp to talk to me a couple days later then they came to the house and now I'm staying with my friend and his dad," she continued.

Now, the teen's mom is "really mad" she was exposed and is "in a lot of trouble."

In the comments, Reddit users rallied behind the teen, with many slamming her mom for neglecting her.

"You are not wrong. Parents take care of their kids. That’s our job and our privilege to do. I’m so sorry ... but your mom and your stepdad were mistreating you and neglecting you. Your friend’s family was able to see this and I’m so glad they got CPS involved," one person wrote.

"She's not really mad at you. She's mad at the situation she put herself in. She knows she's wrong and instead of blaming herself (like she should), of course she's going to blame you. But you did absolutely NOTHING wrong in telling your friend's dad what happened," another chimed in.

"She doesn't provide for her own children, someone does, she takes it back and gets stuff for herself. You did nothing wrong. Any trouble she gets in, she brought on herself. Your mom is extremely selfish. What parent lets their children go without, and takes things for their children, returns them, and gets stuff for themselves?" someone else questioned.