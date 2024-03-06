Man Disinvites Parents From Wedding After They Tell Him They Have to Leave Early for Separate ‘Celebration’

A man is heartbroken after his mom told him that she and his father would be leaving his wedding early for a different soiree.

"Me and my girlfriend just got engaged after almost 9 years of dating and are planning on having our wedding spring of next year. With this we have begun planning the wedding and one of the topics that came up was if we want kids at our wedding. We are both the oldest kids/cousins in our family and with this have had multiple little kids at every major event in our lives. We decided that we do not want young kids (under 10) to attend the reception as we want to have a more adult style of reception," he wrote on Reddit.

When he told his mom about the no-kid rule, she wasn't happy with their decision.

"There are 3 families that are invited that have kids under 10 with a total of 7 kids under 10 years old. Me and my fiancé were expecting at least one of the parents if not both from each family to leave early to take care of their kids and were completely OK with this as they have other responsibilities to tend to," the man continued.

His mom told him that she and her husband will "be leaving early so that they can throw a separate celebration at their house so that the people that are forced to leave since they have kids have somewhere to go and can still have a good time."

She also told her side of the family, roughly 50 people, to come to her party instead of his wedding reception.

READ MORE: Mom Begs Daughter Not to Have Wedding on Anniversary of Family’s Fatal Car Crash

"After hearing this from her we got into a heated argument, with her saying she is doing what she feels is right and doesn't need my permission to throw a celebration. It ended with me saying 'You are choosing to throw a 'celebration' at the same time as our reception against our wishes, which you don't need our permission for, you are right about that. but if you are going to leave early because you feel it is the 'right thing to do,' you can just not worry about coming to the wedding in the first place. Because I certainly feel the right thing to do would be to support your kid's wishes on his wedding day instead of leaving early to go party somewhere else,'" he recalled.

The man is having a hard time as he has "always imagined my parents being there on my wedding day but at the same time we do not want her there if she is just going to leave early to go party somewhere else and try to take half of our guests with her."

Users sounded off in the comments, with many slamming his mom for her actions.

"Your mother is intentionally trying to sabotage your wedding out of spite because you don’t want children at your wedding. You should outline to your mother how this action will have a lasting impact on your relationship with her, and her presence around your kids (if any) will be limited because your trust in her is broken by this," one person wrote.

"Think of it as an opportunity to save some money. Don’t invite any of your moms friends or distant relatives that you think will go to your moms party. Heck, have a much smaller wedding," another user chimed in.

"She’s shown you who she is and she’s helping you weed out the people who are only showing up to socialize. She’s mad because you are not subsidizing her play date. Only invite the people who love and support you. Let her party with her friends. Because they are HER friends," a third person commented.