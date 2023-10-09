Man Accuses Girlfriend of Trying to ‘Seduce’ His Brother by Wearing Cheeky Underwear in Front of Him

A woman on Reddit says her boyfriend accused her of trying to "seduce" his brother by wearing her underwear around the house when he was visiting.

She and her boyfriend have been together for three months and she only recently began staying overnight at his apartment.

"I live at home with my family still, and we’re very open. I walk around in a shirt and my underwear majority of the time, and it’s not an all girls house hold. I have a dad, and two brothers ages 17 and 14. I also did it growing up and I also have an older brother," she wrote.

"If guests stopped by unannounced growing up so be it, they’d see us in our bedwear. It’s just normal for me, and I guess I expected other people to do it," she continued on Reddit.

The woman revealed she often hangs out at her boyfriend's apartment wearing just her underwear, which he usually "loves."

"Then two days ago his brother stopped by and I came out of the shower in a t-shirt and cheekies underwear (but not too cheekies, it only exposed a little.) When my [boyfriend] saw me he immediately whispered to me to put on some pants, which I did. After his brother left he was super pissed and asked if I was trying to 'seduce his brother or something," she recalled.

Her boyfriend told her she should not walk around in her underwear when guests are visiting.

"He told me I looked like I was trying to 'strut it for his brother.' I apologized but he was super upset and went to sleep early, which isn’t like our normal sleepovers since I stay over so rarely. It’s been [three] days and he hasn’t asked me to sleep over again," she concluded.

Users in the comments blasted the woman, with many suggesting she keep her pants on.

"People you are unfamiliar with don't need to see your underwear," one person wrote.

"I am a woman and I would also assume someone walking out in their underwear was trying to seduce me/whoever in the room isn’t already f---ing them. I ALSO walk around with no pants on, but not in front of my partner’s family. Common sense," another chimed in.

"Attention seeking vibes is a very reasonable conclusion to come to from this situation. Thinking she might be wanting his brother to see her in her underwear is not an unreasonable thought," someone else commented.