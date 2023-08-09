Man Mortified After Girlfriend Sends Him Used Underwear in Mail as Gift

A man on Reddit was disgusted after his girlfriend sent him her "well-worn panties and socks" in the mail as a gift.

"I, of course, find this weird and gross because they reek very badly as if they were worn with no shower for a week. I'm not a person who likes horrible smells, and it is nothing but a turn off for me," he wrote in his NSFW post.

"Sure, were provided by the girl I love, but in all honesty, I don't think I can even have sex if a bad smell is present; my junk would go flaccid instantly," he continued on Reddit.

The mortified man's girlfriend sent him the used underwear as a "present," but now he doesn't know how to react.

"I'm guessing she is expecting a reply, and I don't know how to react, lol. I don't want her to feel bad about this, but I also want her to not do this anymore, especially anything related to smelly things," he concluded.

Users in the comments had varying opinions about the unique... gift.

"It's very much like receiving an unsolicited d--k pic. You didn't ask for her unwashed clothing. You never suggested that was something you were into. She didn't seek your consent before sending them to you," one person wrote.

"I can kinda see what she was trying to do with sending you her underwear but I'm at a loss as to why she’d send her dirty socks," someone else commented.

"It’s not gonna smell like sunshine and rainbows, especially if you have discharge. Though I'm not saying he’s in the wrong — obviously — she’s in the wrong for assuming he wants them in the first place, so it’s weird," another person weighed in.