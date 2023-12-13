Man Gets Revenge on Cheating Girlfriend by Lying That He Had an Affair Too

A man on Reddit lied to his girlfriend about cheating on her after she confessed she had been unfaithful to him.

"My girlfriend confessed to cheating on me last night, so I told her I’ve been cheating the whole time we’ve been together. I had my suspicions that she’s been cheating as she’s been staying out late and just acting strange in general," he wrote on Reddit.

"Well, when she made her big announcement I replied by saying I’ve been cheating on her for the entirety of our relationship, which isn’t true. I told her I’ve been sleeping with [one] other woman consistently and this drove her absolutely insane," he continued.

"She just screamed at me and demanded to know who she was. She went on to say she only cheated once and she was completely inebriated when it happened as if that someone absolves her of any wrongdoing," the man shared, noting that he broke up with her and threw her out of his home.

"I then proceeded to invite the boys over for some BBQ," he concluded

Users in the comments section were confused why the man's now-ex would even care if he had also cheated on her since she was unfaithful to him anyway.

"I am always amazed at people who ... say they cheated but get upset when they find out they were cheated on too... Why would they care? They obviously do not care enough about the other to stay faithful," one person wrote.

"'I was drunk!' only carries you so far. You put yourself in that situation. You stayed in that situation. You kept drinking, knowing you were attracted to someone besides your partner in that situation," another commented.

"It's because a lot of people judge others by their actions but only judge themselves on their intentions," someone else offered.