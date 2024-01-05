Man Regrets ‘Making a Move’ on His Best Friend’s Married Mom on New Year’s Eve

A man on Reddit is having major regret after making a move on his best friend's mom at a party.

"A buddy was having a small New Year's party at his house. We [had] been chilling for a few hours drinking, smoking, listening to music, then all of a sudden my buddy's mom comes in the room to chill with us," he wrote.

"My friend, his wife, and his bro left to go make some BBQ, so now it's just me and his mom in the room. She and I were talking and listening to music," he continued.

"His mom is probably in her late 60s, early 70s, not really good looking, smokes like a chimney, and is married. I don't know what the hell came over me last night. Something about her caught my attention," he added.

The man sat next to his friend's mom and put his arm around her, but was rejected as she pushed him away.

"My buddy found out and so did everyone else. They wanted me to leave the party, which I don't blame them [for]. This was a very stupid thing to do and I am completely embarrassed by this," he recalled.

"Also now things probably won't be the same between my buddy and I," he concluded.

In the comments, Reddit users roasted the man for hitting on his buddy's mom.

"I don't think you can recover from this one... Get a new identity, move out of town, start a new fresh life. If that's not an option, then you'll just gonna have to live this down with your remaining contacts, they might make fun of you whenever parties are hosted with a mom nearby," one person wrote.

"Expect this one to pop into your head 5-10x per week for the rest of your life," another user quipped.

"After a couple of drinks everything starts looking good but you know you was dead a-- wrong with that BS. Apologize to her, apologize to your friend, and then go move to a deserted island and come back in about 10 years ... maybe somebody will have forgotten but in this day and age I don't think so," someone else chimed in.