Man Has Surprising Emotional Epiphany About His Mother After Watching ‘Barbie’

A young man on Reddit had an emotional reaction while watching Barbie: The Movie that made him appreciate his mom more.

As Barbie continues to delight audiences around the world, crossing the $1 billion mark at the box office in the process, one man shared how the film caused him to have a surprising epiphany regarding his own mother.

"The movie was pretty funny and nice actually, it also had a more comedic and stern approach towards the current issues women face. There was this last scene in a VHS-esque sort of style that showed various women, the part where it showed the mothers almost made me cry," he wrote.

The man "wasn't sure why" he got so emotional at first, but when he left the movie theater he realized it was "because it was only women who raised me throughout my teenage and younger years, especially my mom."

"My dad died when I was 7 from liver cirrhosis and I had literally no father figure in life, the closest would be my uncle-in-law but he's too busy with his own family and I can understand that," he continued on Reddit, noting it was "mostly women" who raised him and made him the man he is today.

"I thank my mom, my aunts, and my grandma for stepping up even though I can be quite the ruckus for them. Not even my dad's brothers who made a promise to help raise me after his death ... [they] didn't even do what they themselves promised to do, and it took them almost a decade to figure out why I completely cut contact with them," he recalled.

The man shared that the ride home "was emotional as hell as I was trying to comprehend what I had just felt." When he got home, he told his mom about the movie and his emotional reaction to it.

"I just broke down and cried as I hugged her, thanking her for raising me despite all the troubles I made. To my uncles whom I hate despite my mom telling me that hating them wouldn't do me any favor and it's best to let go, may you be haunted forever by dad who may be or may not be pissed and rolling in his grave," he continued.

"To all the women out there, keep on fighting!" he concluded his post.

In the comments section, Reddit users applauded the man for his post, with many sharing their own experiences watching the largely beloved film.

"I am much older than you, and my mom died [five] years ago. That movie made me miss her so much and feel what you felt. I cried also. It makes me happy to know there are so many [people] of all ages experiencing this same feeling of kinship watching this amazing movie," one person wrote.

"I haven’t seen it yet, but my daughter called to tell me she cried at that part also because her father died when she was 13 and all of her uncles died one by one and so it was just me and my kids. So she [said] it made her think of how much she loved me. I am looking forward to seeing the movie, but my mother was an abusive piece of s--t, so I wonder how the ending will affect me," another shared.

"I've been to see the movie [three] times now and that end scene with the VHS montage [set] to Billie Eilish has made me cry every time. I took my mom for my second viewing and she cried too. It really is an amazingly done movie," someone else commented.

