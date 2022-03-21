Maneskin Announce First Ever North American Tour
Maneskin have just announced their first ever North American tour. In 2022, the Italian phenoms will play 17 dates in North American cities before venturing across their home continent in early 2023.
Maneskin have proven themselves as one of the most exciting new rock bands in years. Having graced the stage of Saturday Night Live, the MTV Europe Music Awards, New Year's Rockin' Eve and The Voice, the group's meteoric rise has helped rejuvenate rock 'n' roll for the younger generation.
"In Italy, there's really not a rock scene," bassist Victoria De Angelis described to Loudwire. "No other rock or anything like that is mainstream at all. So at first, everyone there was saying we weren't going to be successful. But now that everything is going so well and people are following us all around the world, no one is trying to change us. With record labels and in other countries, everyone is understanding of who we are and they're allowing us to be ourselves. And that is the most valuable thing for us."
General ticket sales begin March 25 at 10AM local time in the U.S. and 2PM (CET) in Europe. For all tour dates, tickets, and information, click here.
MÅNESKIN 2022 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:
Oct. 31 - Seattle, Wash. @ Paramount Theatre
Nov. 03 - San Francisco, Calif. @ The Masonic
Nov. 10 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Arizona Federal Theatre
Nov. 12 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex
Nov. 14 - Denver, Colo. @ Fillmore Auditorium
Nov. 18 - Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore Detroit
Nov. 21 - Toronto, Ontario @ History
Nov. 24 - Montreal, Quebec @ MTELUS
Nov. 26 - Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Nov. 28 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
Dec. 02 - New York, N.Y. @ Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom
Dec. 05 - Washington D.C. @ The Anthem
Dec. 07 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle
Dec. 09 - Miami, Fla. @ The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater
Dec. 12 - Houston, Texas @ Bayou Music Center
Dec. 13 - Dallas, Texas @ South Side Ballroom
Dec. 16 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels
MÅNESKIN 2023 EUROPEAN TOUR DATES:
Feb. 23 - Pesaro, Italy @ Vitifrigo Arena - NEW TICKETS
Feb. 25 - Torino, Italy @ Palalpitour - SOLD OUT
Feb. 27 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome (previous venue: AFAS LIVE)
March 02 - Bruxelles, Belgium @ Forest National - SOLD OUT
March 03 - Bruxelles, Belgium @ Forest National - NEW DATE
March 06 - Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes Benz Arena (previous venue: Verti Music Hall)
March 10 - Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena - NEW DATE
March 13 - Paris, France @ Accor Arena (previous venue: Zenith)
March 16 - Bologna, Italy @ Unipol Arena - SOLD OUT
March 17 - Bologna, Italy @ Unipol Arena - NEW DATE
March 20 - Firenze, Italy @ Nelson Mandela Forum - SOLD OUT
March 21 - Firenze, Italy @ Nelson Mandela Forum - SOLD OUT
March 24 - Roma, Italy @ Palazzo dello Sport - SOLD OUT
March 25 - Roma, Italy @ Palazzo dello Sport - SOLD OUT
March 28 - Napoli, Italy @ Palapartenope - SOLD OUT
March 29 - Napoli, Italy @ Palapartenope - SOLD OUT
March 31 - Bari, Italy @ Palaflorio - SOLD OUT
April 03 - Milano, Italy @ Mediolanum Forum - SOLD OUT
April 04 - Milano, Italy @ Mediolanum Forum - SOLD OUT
April 06 - Milano, Italy @ Mediolanum Forum - SOLD OUT
April 11 - Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Saint Jordi - NEW DATE
April 26 - Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion (previous venue: Halle 622)
April 28 - Wien, Austria @ Wiener Statdhalle - NEW TICKETS
April 30 - Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg @ Rockhal - SOLD OUT
May 02 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ The Royal Arena - NEW DATE
May 05 - Milano, Italy @ Mediolanum Forum - NEW DATE
May 08 - London, UK @ The O2 Arena (previous venue: O2 Academy Brixton)
May 12 - Warsaw, Poland @ Torwar Hall - SOLD OUT
May 14 - Prague, Cz. Republic @ O2 Arena (previous venue: Malá Sportovní Hala)
May 16 - Budapest, Hungary @ Budapest Arena (previous venue: Barba Negra )
May 18 - Riga, Latvia @ Arena Riga - NEW DATE
May 19 - Tallin, Estonia @ Saku Suurhall - NEW DATE