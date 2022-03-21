Maneskin Announce First Ever North American Tour

Maneskin have just announced their first ever North American tour. In 2022, the Italian phenoms will play 17 dates in North American cities before venturing across their home continent in early 2023.

Maneskin have proven themselves as one of the most exciting new rock bands in years. Having graced the stage of Saturday Night Live, the MTV Europe Music Awards, New Year's Rockin' Eve and The Voice, the group's meteoric rise has helped rejuvenate rock 'n' roll for the younger generation.

"In Italy, there's really not a rock scene," bassist Victoria De Angelis described to Loudwire. "No other rock or anything like that is mainstream at all. So at first, everyone there was saying we weren't going to be successful. But now that everything is going so well and people are following us all around the world, no one is trying to change us. With record labels and in other countries, everyone is understanding of who we are and they're allowing us to be ourselves. And that is the most valuable thing for us."

General ticket sales begin March 25 at 10AM local time in the U.S. and 2PM (CET) in Europe. For all tour dates, tickets, and information, click here.

MÅNESKIN 2022 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

Oct. 31 - Seattle, Wash. @ Paramount Theatre

Nov. 03 - San Francisco, Calif. @ The Masonic

Nov. 10 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Arizona Federal Theatre

Nov. 12 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex

Nov. 14 - Denver, Colo. @ Fillmore Auditorium

Nov. 18 - Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore Detroit

Nov. 21 - Toronto, Ontario @ History

Nov. 24 - Montreal, Quebec @ MTELUS

Nov. 26 - Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Nov. 28 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

Dec. 02 - New York, N.Y. @ Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom

Dec. 05 - Washington D.C. @ The Anthem

Dec. 07 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle

Dec. 09 - Miami, Fla. @ The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

Dec. 12 - Houston, Texas @ Bayou Music Center

Dec. 13 - Dallas, Texas @ South Side Ballroom

Dec. 16 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels

MÅNESKIN 2023 EUROPEAN TOUR DATES:

Feb. 23 - Pesaro, Italy @ Vitifrigo Arena - NEW TICKETS

Feb. 25 - Torino, Italy @ Palalpitour - SOLD OUT

Feb. 27 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome (previous venue: AFAS LIVE)

March 02 - Bruxelles, Belgium @ Forest National - SOLD OUT

March 03 - Bruxelles, Belgium @ Forest National - NEW DATE

March 06 - Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes Benz Arena (previous venue: Verti Music Hall)

March 10 - Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena - NEW DATE

March 13 - Paris, France @ Accor Arena (previous venue: Zenith)

March 16 - Bologna, Italy @ Unipol Arena - SOLD OUT

March 17 - Bologna, Italy @ Unipol Arena - NEW DATE

March 20 - Firenze, Italy @ Nelson Mandela Forum - SOLD OUT

March 21 - Firenze, Italy @ Nelson Mandela Forum - SOLD OUT

March 24 - Roma, Italy @ Palazzo dello Sport - SOLD OUT

March 25 - Roma, Italy @ Palazzo dello Sport - SOLD OUT

March 28 - Napoli, Italy @ Palapartenope - SOLD OUT

March 29 - Napoli, Italy @ Palapartenope - SOLD OUT

March 31 - Bari, Italy @ Palaflorio - SOLD OUT

April 03 - Milano, Italy @ Mediolanum Forum - SOLD OUT

April 04 - Milano, Italy @ Mediolanum Forum - SOLD OUT

April 06 - Milano, Italy @ Mediolanum Forum - SOLD OUT

April 11 - Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Saint Jordi - NEW DATE

April 26 - Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion (previous venue: Halle 622)

April 28 - Wien, Austria @ Wiener Statdhalle - NEW TICKETS

April 30 - Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg @ Rockhal - SOLD OUT

May 02 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ The Royal Arena - NEW DATE

May 05 - Milano, Italy @ Mediolanum Forum - NEW DATE

May 08 - London, UK @ The O2 Arena (previous venue: O2 Academy Brixton)

May 12 - Warsaw, Poland @ Torwar Hall - SOLD OUT

May 14 - Prague, Cz. Republic @ O2 Arena (previous venue: Malá Sportovní Hala)

May 16 - Budapest, Hungary @ Budapest Arena (previous venue: Barba Negra )

May 18 - Riga, Latvia @ Arena Riga - NEW DATE

May 19 - Tallin, Estonia @ Saku Suurhall - NEW DATE