Why Wasn’t ‘West Side Story’ Breakout Rachel Zegler Invited to the Oscars?

Rachel Zegler, one of the breakout stars from last year's big screen adaptation of West Side Story, has been a fashionable fixture at recent awards shows. However, she said she'd be watching the upcoming Academy Awards like most of us — at home from the comfort of her couch.

Why? The star claimed she wasn't invited to attend the Oscars in person this year.

Zegler spilled the tea when responding to a fan on Instagram. According to People, the fan wrote that they were looking forward to seeing what she wore for the awards show, which takes place March 27.

"I'm not invited," Zegler responded, "so sweatpants and my boyfriend's flannel."

The Maria actress had more to say in a second comment. "I have tried it all but it doesn't seem to be happening," she wrote. "I will root for [W]est [S]ide [S]tory from my couch and be proud of the work we so tirelessly did 3 years ago."

"I'm disappointed, too. [B]ut that's ok," she said.

She thanked fans for the (justified) "shock and outrage" and added that she was hoping for "some last minute miracle" that would open up a ticket. So far that doesn't seem to be the case.

West Side Story is nominated in seven categories at the Oscars. Most notably, the musical faces off against the likes of Dune and The Power of the Dog for the title of Best Picture.

Director Steven Spielberg is nominated for Best Director. Additionally, Ariana DeBose (who played Anita) is up for Actress in a Supporting Role.

Zegler picked up the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy earlier this year. However, she is not directly in the running at the Oscars.

How did Rachel Zegler, one of the leads in West Side Story, not get an Oscars invite?

As the lead in an Oscar-nominated film, you'd think Rachel Zegler would be guaranteed an invite to the awards show. That is not the case.

Variety noted that the awards show will be operating at a slightly reduced capacity due to ongoing concerns about the pandemic.

However, the publication claimed that the decision to invite Zegler ultimately comes down to Disney, who owns the film's distribution company 20th Century Studios.

Studios typically receive "an undefined allotment of tickets to the Oscars," according to Variety. The outlet hypothesized that Disney received at least seven plus ones for West Side Story since the film was nominated in seven categories.

Any of those tickets could theoretically go to Zegler. It's currently unclear exactly why she hasn't received an invite.