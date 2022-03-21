Machine Gun Kelly Books Massive 52-Date Arena Tour With Avril Lavigne + More Rotating Openers

Machine Gun Kelly has just announced a massive, 52-date worldwide arena tour that will keep him on the road from early June through mid-October.

The run will be in support of the rapper-turned-pop-punk-rocker's new album, Mainstream Sellout, which follows the platinum-certified 2020 release, Tickets to My Downfall. The record will arrive on March 25, featuring a total of 16 tracks including the previously released singles "Papercuts," "Emo Girl" (ft. Willow), "Ay!" (ft. Lil Wayne) and "maybe" (featuring Bring Me the Horizon).

For his headlining arena tour, MGK has tapped a total of three guests who appear on Mainstream Sellout — Willow, blackbear and Iann Dior, all of whom will provide support on select dates. Avril Lavigne, PVRIS, Travis Barker, Trippie Redd and 44phantom are also in the mix with a rotating cast of special guests at each stop.

Fans in the U.S. and Canada will be able to catch MGK between June 8 and Aug. 13 and, after a month off, the rocker will head overseas for a nearly month-long trek through 10 European countries.

See the complete list of stops below and check listings carefully to see which artists are opening each night. Tickets will go on sale on March 25 at 10AM local time at this location.

Machine Gun Kelly 2022 Tour Dates

Machine Gun Kelly 2022 Tour Live Nation loading...

U.S. and Canada Tour Dates

June 08 – Austin, Texas @ Moody Center***^

June 10 – Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center***^

June 11 – Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center***^

June 14 – Jacksonville, Fla. @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena***^

June 15 – Miami, Fla. @ FTX Arena***^

June 17 – Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena*^

June 18 – Birmingham, Ala. @ The Legacy Arena At BJCC*^

June 19 – Manchester, Tenn. @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

June 21 – Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center*^

June 22 – Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena*^

June 24 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena*^

June 25 – Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden+$

June 26 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Waterfront Music Pavilion+$

June 28 – New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden*^ – (on sale starting 12pm local time)

July 01 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ Summerfest*

July 02 – Louisville, Ky. @ KFC Yum! Center*^

July 03 – Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena*^

July 05 – Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater*^

July 06 – Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena*^

July 08 – Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center*^

July 09 – Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center*#

July 11 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Footprint Center*#

July 13 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Forum*#

July 15 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ T-Mobile Arena*#

July 16 – Anaheim, Calif. @ Honda Center*#

July 19 – Oakland, Calif. @ Oakland Arena*#

July 21 – Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center*#

July 22 – Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena*#

July 23 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena*#

July 25 – Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena*#

July 27 – Fargo, N.D. @ FargoDome*#

July 28 – St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center*#

July 31 – Montreal, Quebec @ Osheaga

Aug. 02 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena”#

Aug. 04 – Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center”#

Aug. 06 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre”#

Aug. 07 – Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena”#

Aug. 09 – Des Moines, Iowa @ Wells Fargo Arena”#

Aug. 10 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center”#

Aug. 11 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center”#

Aug. 13 – Cleveland, Ohio @ FirstEnergy Stadium*”$#’

European Tour Dates

Sept. 17 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena’^

Sept. 19 – Prague, CZ @ Sportovní Hala V Holešovicích’^

Sept. 21 – Brussels, BE @ Palais 12’^

Sept. 23 – Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle’^

Sept. 25 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle’^

Sept. 27 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum’^

Sept. 28 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion’^

Sept. 29 – Paris, FR @ Zenith’^

Oct. 01 – London, UK @ OVO Arena Wembley’^

Oct. 04 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena’^

Oct. 06 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena’^

Oct. 07 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro’^

Oct. 09 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena’^

Oct. 12 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live’^

* With support from Avril Lavigne

*** With support from Blackbear

^ With support from iann dior

+ With support from PVRIS

” With support from Travis Barker

$ With support from Trippie Redd

# With support from WILLOW

’ With support from 44phantom