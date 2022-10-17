No Parole for Manson Family Member Who Wrote ‘Helter Skelter’ in Blood at Murder Scene

California's longest-serving female inmate, former Charles Manson follower Patricia Krenwinkel, has been denied parole for the 15th time — this time by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The California governor's decision comes after a two-person parole board recommended Krenwinkel be released. Newsom believes Krenwinkel would still pose a threat to society if released.

"Ms. Krenwinkel fully accepted Mr. Manson’s racist, apocalyptical ideologies. Ms. Krenwinkel was not only a victim of Mr. Manson’s abuse. She was also a significant contributor to the violence and tragedy that became the Manson Family’s legacy," Newsom said, according to NBC News.

Krenwinkel, 74, was sentenced to death row in 1971 after being convicted of killing actress Sharon Tate and six others during a two-day rampage "among the most fear-inducing in California's history," according to Newsom.

Newsom stated that Krenwinkel has been a model prisoner and has "demonstrated effusive remorse," but "her efforts have not sufficiently reduced her risk for future dangerousness." He also believes she doesn't have the insight on what caused her to commit the crimes or her "triggers for antisocial thinking and conduct."

"Beyond the brutal murders she committed, she played a leadership role in the cult, and an enforcer of Mr. Manson’s tyranny. She forced the other women in the cult to obey Mr. Manson, and prevented them from escaping when they tried to leave," Newsom added.

Krenwinkel is notoriously known for scrawling the words "Helter Skelter" on a wall using the blood of one of the Manson Family victims.

In the New York Times documentary My Life After Charles Manson, Krenwinkel declared that looking back at the murders, she sees herself as a "coward" for allowing herself to partake in such despicable acts.

"I can only tell you I have been with something that started as only with one woman, with one man, that turned into one of the most disastrous, most horrendous, most abominable situations that could possibly come out of it," Krenwinkel said.

"By the time I was in trial, by the time I was facing those charges, I just accepted everything that I have been told and I gave up every little bit of me to that man who demanded every little bit of me," she added.