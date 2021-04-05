Why Maren Morris Isn’t ‘Trying to Get Her Body Back’ After Having a Baby

Maren Morris is proud of her body after having a baby.

On Saturday (April 3), the 30-year-old country star offered an empowering, body-positive message to new moms on Instagram.

“Am never saying 'trying to get my body back' again. No one took it, I didn’t lose it like a set of keys,” Morris captioned the photos, one of which features her in a bra and underwear and another which shows her exercising with a Bosu balance training ball.

“The pressure we put on mothers to 'snap back' is insurmountable and deeply troublesome. You are and always were a f--king badass. And yeah, I’m proud,” she added.

Morris and her husband Ryan Hurd welcomed their first child, a son named Hayes, on March 23, 2020.

The “My Church” singer decided to not share photos of her son on social media after experiencing harsh mom-shaming and internet trolls online.

"I would just have to say to anyone that is a mother who is shaming another mother, it obviously, I think, probably comes from just a deep insecurity in your own motherhood that you have to criticize someone else that's especially brand new at this,” she told Andy Cohen on an episode of Watch What Happens Live in July. “And we all feel like we suck in the beginning anyways. I'll just say, I'm going to be a little more private about him."

Back in 2019, Morris told Playboy that she's never afraid to clap back at online trolls and body-shamers.

"Every time I've spoken up or clapped back at some troll, it has been very much me," the singer told the publication. "I wouldn't go back on any of it, because they deserved it. Body-shamers? They're asking for it. I would never regret calling them out."

“I should be allowed to speak up when I’m passionate about something. It’s always to increase awareness. It’s to let my fans know where I stand. I don’t want to be one of those head-in-the-sand artists who’s only worried about keeping the money in my pocket,” she continued. “I get only one life here, and if I’m going to be a musician and do this thing I’ve been given a gift for, I would like people to know what I believe in. This is where I stand, this is what I want, this is the world I want my kids to live in. That’s why I speak up when I do. It definitely ruffles feathers. Not many country artists speak up.”