Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd Welcome First Child

The world may be a scary place right now, but it's not all bad. On Monday (March 23), Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd welcomed their first child: a baby boy named Hayes.

The country star took to Instagram to introduce fans to her little bundle of joy. "Hayes Andrew Hurd. 3/23/20. Love of our lives," she captioned a series of precious photos from the hospital.

The 29-year-old announced her pregnancy in October with a stunning photo of her growing belly. "The irony is just too rich that after a year of living in the 'GIRL' headspace, the universe would give us a baby boy to even things out," Morris captioned the Instagram photo. "See you in 2020, little one." Morris and Hurd got married in March 2018, after meeting five years prior during a writing session for Tim McGraw in Nashville.

The singer plans to hit the road in June for her RSVP: The Tour; however, the rapid spread of the coronavirus has halted all live entertainment for the time being. Morris has yet to address the effect it's had on her schedule.