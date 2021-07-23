Margot Robbie Slept Next to a Cardboard Cutout of Her Now Co-Star For Two Years

Why did Margot Robbie sleep next to a cardboard cutout for two years?

On the Thursday (July 22) episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, with guest host Anthony Anderson, the Harley Quinn actress revealed the surprising connection that she has to her new The Suicide Squad co-star.

"I watched WWE when I was growing up. When I was a kid, I loved The Undertaker," she admitted. "Then obviously when I was a teenager, I stopped watching."

It wasn't until Robbie's significant other at the time took his fan appreciation to another level, which put Robbie in an unusual position.

"But then, as a late teen, early 20s, I had a boyfriend who was obsessed with John Cena. So much so that he dressed as John Cena for his 21st birthday and had a cardboard cut-out in his bedroom," she shared.

"So I slept in a room for two years with a life-size cardboard cut-out of John Cena in the room," Robbie continued before adding that the cutout would frighten her when she woke up in the middle of the night.

Robbie questioned if she should tell Cena about the cardboard cutout but initially opted not to. However, when she met him for the first time, it came out within "five seconds." Robbie confirmed that there isn't much that can weird out Cena and that they have become great friends while working together.

Moments later, the professional wrestler was presented with a lifesize cardboard cutout of Robbie as Harley Quinn.

"You also have to sleep with that in your room for two years," Robbie teased. "Just to level the playing field." Cena seemingly agreed to her request.