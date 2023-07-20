Why Margot Robbie Once Faked Her Own Death

Margot Robbie once gave her babysitter quite the scare.

In an interview with BBC Radio 2 published on July 20, the Barbie actress shared that she once faked her own death using a kitchen knife and some ketchup.

"We got a new babysitter and I wanted my old babysitter back, Talia, who was like sixteen and I thought she was so cool. And then we got this much older lady in and I was just not happy about it," Margot shared.

She recalled a time when her new babysitter got "cranky" when Margot refused to take a bath, which led Margot to fake her own death.

"I thought, 'I'm gonna show you and so I got a big kitchen knife and the ketchup and I sprawled out naked on the tiles, covered myself in ketchup and put the kitchen knife and I waited for like 45 minutes for her to find me," she recalled.

The babysitter discovered Margot in the kitchen with what appeared to be blood and this led her to run out the door screaming.

"It was worth the wait," Margot said.

That was not the only moment from her childhood that showcased what her future career would be.

"I also once practiced like a pratfall on the cinema stairs at the shopping center where I'm from," Margot told the BBC. "People started calling an ambulance so, I guess I was a bit of a dramatic child."

Margot, as well as her castmates from Barbie, are currently doing press for the movie, which will hit theaters July 21.