Marilyn Monroe Estate Defends Ana de Armas Casting Following Accent Criticism

Ana de Armas, the actress who portrays Marilyn Monroe in Netflix's Blonde, was criticized for her accent after the film's trailer dropped. However, she carries the stamp of approval from Monroe's estate.

The streaming platform unveiled the trailer for the film last week ahead of its Sept. 28 premiere; critics complained that the actress' accent was too heavy to nail Monroe's iconic voice.

Check out the trailer below:

Fans took to Twitter to react.

"I'm so torn on this," one user tweeted. "I love Ana de Armas, but her accent really pulls me out of the character, which isn't entirely her fault. Just doesn't quite hit for me."

While some defended her, others admitted that the accent didn't complete the illusion. Check out some of the reactions below:

De Armas previously told The Sunday Times that she spent around nine months trying to get the perfect speaking voice for the role. "It was a big torture, so exhausting. My brain was fried,” she said.

Despite criticisms from Monroe's fans, her estate voiced their approval.

"Ana has artfully captured the essence of Marilyn's voice," Nick Woodhouse, president of Authentic Brands Group, who owns Monroe's estate, told TMZ. "Marilyn was known for her breathiness, which was actually a tactic taught to her by a speech therapist during her childhood to help her overcome a stutter."

"Marilyn has served as a muse and inspiration to fans of all genders, all ethnicities and all walks of life, and her influence will only continue," Woodhouse added. "There are no rules when it comes to how an artist can pay homage to her legacy."

Variety noted that Authentic Brands Group was not involved in the film's creation. However, yet another representative defended de Armas to the outlet.

"Based on the trailer alone, it looks like Ana was a great casting choice as she captures Marilyn’s glamour, humanity and vulnerability. We can’t wait to see the film in its entirety,” Marc Rosen, president of entertainment, said.

The star's accent is not the only reason that the film has attracted negative attention online ahead of its release. BuzzFeed noted that fans have pointed out that the film is based on a fictionalized novel of the same name about Monroe's life instead of an actual biography.

Others have taken issue with the film's NC-17 rating and its depiction of sexual assault. Still more fans expressed hesitations regarding how Monroe's life has been so closely examined and monetized in the years since her death.

Notably, Monroe's estate also came out in support of Kim Kardashian after the mogul wore — and allegedly damaged — one of the icon's legendary dresses at the 2022 Met Gala.

However, Netflix noted that Monroe's estate has changed hands multiple times since her death and was sold to Authentic Brands Group by someone who was not closely related to the star.